The Brown County Sheriffs office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the owner of the stained glass window referenced in this photograph.
Information on the owner is needed for an ongoing investigation. Please contact the Brown County Sheriff's Office at (785) 742-7125 if you have any information about this item or the owner of the same.
