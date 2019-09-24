Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported several recent arrests and in doing so wanted to thank county residents for helping out by keeping a close eye on suspicious activities.
"I would like to extend my appreciation and gratitude to county residents and those assisting when they see situations that need reporting," said Sheriff John Merchant. "We are able to hold those accountable more efficiently when we have the assistance of the public. You are one of our biggest assets, our eyes and ears in places we are not. We have been able to make a number of criminal cases based on your assistance and information -- thank you for being our community safety partners!"
Sheriff's reports:
On 9-13-2019, Brown County deputies received reports of a suspicious, reckless vehicle in the vicinity of Everest on US 36 Hwy. The vehicle was reported parked across both lanes of traffic with the headlights off, and citizens removed it from the roadway. The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Webb Porter, 54, of Atchison. He was arrested on charges of DUI, Possession of Stimulant, Possession of Depressant, Possession of Marijuana, Transport Open Container, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Registration.
On 9-15-2019, Deputies assisted Horton PD on a narcotics arrest.
On 9-15-2019, Deputies assisted Sabetha PD on a DUI and Flee to Elude arrest
On 9-19-2019, after an investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs office, Nichlos Norton, 41, of Atchison was arrested on charges of Burglary, Theft and Felony Obstruction.
On 9-20-2019, Thomas Pahmahmie, 23, of Horton was arrested on a $5,000 Felony Probation Violation Warrant and additionally charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug paraphernalia.
On 9-21-2019, Brown County K-9 assisted Horton PD on a traffic stop. K-9 alerted on the vehicle and a narcotics arrest was made by Horton PD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.