Brown County Sheriff John Merchant wanted to remind county drivers that planting season is upon us and farmers are able to start getting into the fields.
"With the already busy highways in our county, farm equipment will be more prevalent on all of our roadways," he said. "Use extra caution when driving and allow plenty of space between you and farm equipment."
Sheriff Merchant said when vehicles are in the blind spots of the farmer, they may be unable to see you.
"When approaching hills on country roads, slow down as you approach the top and be ready to pull to the side if you meet farm equipment, do not over drive your line of sight and stopping distance," he said. "Please use sound judgement when encountering agricultural equipment on the roadways."
Sheriff Merchant also issued a reminder to be observant of school buses and obey their stop signs on the roadways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.