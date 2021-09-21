As harvest is underway, the Brown County Sheriff is reminding drivers to be aware of extra farm vehicles on the roadways.
"A lot of the farm machinery and semis with grain trailers take up much of the roadway, especially on rural country roads," Sheriff John Merchant said. "Drivers are urged to drive with that in mind, and to make sure you are aware of your surroundings especially when cresting hills, not knowing what is on the other side."
Sheriff Merchant said that many accidents happen in the early morning or later afternoon hours when the sun is just rising or setting, causing blind spots.
"Also accidents occur when drivers are trying to pass machinery as view of the farmer can become obstructed due to the equipment," he continued. "Some times motorists feel they are behind schedule and try to make up time on the road and try to pass in unsafe locations - remember, safety first, accidents can be avoided and we are asking your cooperation in making this harvest a safe one. Also, please buckle up and arrive safely at your intended location."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.