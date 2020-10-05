The Brown County sheriff wanted to alert residents to another scam that is circulating the area.
This scam is in the form of a letter that is being mailed to county residents. Sheriff Merchant said the letter is informing them that they have had a relative die and provides their name and has left them millions of dollars in the form of a life insurance policy. The letter instructs them to contact a person by e-mail who has all of the necessary paperwork to process the policy and provide immediate payment. It also requests a "high level" of confidentiality.
"We are urging everyone to throw these letters in the trash," Sheriff Merchant said. "Do not respond to these letters in any way."
One person said that the name of the deceased was in fact a distant relative and they thought it was credible. Some family members then became involved and they spoke with an attorney, they were informed it was a scam.
