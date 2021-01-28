Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is warning of a new scam circulating Brown County.
He said people are being contacted by phone by individual who is representing themselves as an agency who is soliciting money for T-shirts on behalf of a local school. They are requesting $1,300 from businesses that will give them exclusive advertising on the T-shirts reference issues with texting and driving safety message etc.
Local school officials are stating they have no knowledge of such a program going on in their behalf. The individual's name who is contacting businesses is Nathan Arnold.
Sheriff Merchant warned if residents receive such a call they can contact the local Board Office at 742-2224 to verify the validity of the call and if you feel you have been made a victim of a scam contact your local law-enforcement at once.
