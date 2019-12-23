Recently, many people in Brown County have been receiving scam letters such as the one attached to this article.
Sheriff John Merchant said residents are concerned that these people have their home addresses.
"What this letter is trying to get people to do, is forward their information either by fax or e-mail with the hopes of receiving millions of dollars from an estate of a potential relative," he said. "THIS IS A SCAM. By contacting them, you are opening the door for them to gain access to your identity, personal and financial information. If you were an actual heir, a credible attorney would be contacting you, not a form letter. If you receive a letter such as this, DO NOT REPLY."
The sheriff cautioned residents if they feel they have been a victim of a scam such as this, please report it to local law enforcement at once.
"Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it is most likely a scam."
