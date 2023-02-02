Brown County Sheriff John Merchant has reported several scams circulating the area.
He said several reports have been received from callers identifying themselves as being from the IRS and stating they need information from county residents to make sure they receive their refund. He said residents are being asked to verify their social security number, bank routing number so the funds can be deposited into their bank accounts.
“So far, no one has complied with the request,” he said. “I would like to caution everyone that the IRS WILL NEVER contact you by phone. This is a scam to obtain your personal and financial account information. Also, Do not trust your caller ID, several have reported that their caller ID’s showed a number and also identified that number being from the IRS and when they answered, the person on the other end of the phone spoke very broken English with a thick foreign accent.”
Another scam is callers representing themselves as needing Medicare/Medicaid numbers to help residents increase their benefits.
Personal questions are being asked such as social security numbers, what bank the residents does business with, among others. Sheriff Merchant said this again is a scam trying to obtain your personal information.
“I appreciate everyone notifying me of these scams so I can alert the public,” he said. “To avoid becoming a victim of any scam please remember a few important steps.”
#1 Never give out any personal information over the phone or computer.
#2 Never trust your caller ID.
#3 If you do not recognize the caller, hang up immediately, the longer scammers keep you on the phone, the more info they obtain.
#4 If you feel you have been made a victim of a scam, notify your local law enforcement at once.
