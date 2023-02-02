190322_hwnews_merchant

Sheriff John Merchant

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant has reported several scams circulating the area.

He said several reports have been received from callers identifying themselves as being from the IRS and stating they need information from county residents to make sure they receive their refund. He said residents are being asked to verify their social security number, bank routing number so the funds can be deposited into their bank accounts.

