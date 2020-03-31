The Brown County Sheriff has reported recent scams relating to the COVID-19 emergency.
Sheriff John Merchant said his office had two very recent scams that are circulating the area. Residents have been reporting that they have been receiving a pre-recorded call from an out of state number. the recording is telling residents that they are asking for donations for the Doctors and Nurses Fund that is established in the United States to help the medical professionals with additional reimbursement due to the COVID-19. The call also thanks the resident for their prior donation and requests that you "press 1" to proceed. This is a scam that is intentionally trying to play on your generosity.
"If you receive such a call, HANG UP IMMEDIATELY!" he said.
Another scam that is involving quite a few local residents is the stimulus check scam. Residents are being contacted by phone by someone with a very thick foreign accent. The caller is telling residents that their stimulus check is being held up due to lack of verification. The caller is asking for social security number, legal name and address.
Sheriff Merchant said this is a scam.
"Under no circumstances should you give this information out over the telephone. If you do not know who you are speaking to - PLEASE HANG UP IMMEDIATELY!" he said. "I would like to thank the public for informing me of these scams so I can alert everyone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.