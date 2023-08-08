The Brown County Sheriff warned of a social security scam that has been circulating the area.
Sheriff John Merchant said an alarming number of county residents informed him they had received calls from people representing themselves from social security wanting personal information regarding their social security payments.
"Citizens have stated that these are actual individuals, not robocalls, who are requesting the information," Sheriff Merchant said. "All have stated that the callers have thick foreign accents. When citizens question the caller, they are being told that their benefits will be discontinued unless the information is provided to the scammer."
Sheriff Merchant said similar calls are being made by people presenting themselves as Medicare representatives also seeking personal information. He said the complaints also state the caller has a very thick heavy foreign accent and threatens to discontinue benefits unless information is provided.
"Several residents have stated that their caller ID's even show 'Social Security,'" he said. "Other residents have stated their caller ID shows different cities such as Strausburg, Osage City, Austin, etc. With this day and age, scammers can make any number, name or address appear on your CALLER ID's."
Sheriff Merchant advised to never rely on what it says on the Caller ID to identify the caller.
"Also, Medicare, Social Security or other agencies will never contact you by phone to obtain personal information," Sheriff Merchant said. "All who have reported this to me have not given out any personal information and have hung up on the scammers. Please continue to do so because the longer the scammers have you on the phone, the higher chance they can obtain personal information from you."
Sheriff Merchant advised residents that if they feel they have been made a victim of a scam please notify local law enforcement at once.
