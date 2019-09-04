The Brown County Sheriff warned of another scam circulating in the area.
"County residents have been contacted by phone, and callers are telling them that their utility bill is overdue and unless immediate payment is made through credit card, their service will be immediately shut off," Sheriff Merchant said. "Residents have reported this threat has been made on water/gas and electric services countywide."
Sheriff Merchant said it has been reported that the caller tries to scare people in to paying by telling them it is against the law to live in a property without utility service and they would report them to the authorities.
"I would like to make everyone aware that this is not how utility companies operate," he said. "If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, notify your utility company and local law enforcement at once."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.