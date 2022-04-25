The Brown County Sheriffs office has announced that they will be participating in the National Drug Takeback event Saturday April 30 at the Brown County Sheriffs office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sheriff John Merchant said this is a national event that his office has been a part of for many years.
He said hundreds of pounds of unwanted, unused or expired medications have been collected at the Sheriff's office and then turned over to the DEA for disposal.
"We also collect medications year round, 24 hours a day," he said. "This is a very worthwhile event that provides citizens an effective way to dispose of medication they no longer need or use. Injectable and needles are not accepted."
Please contact the Sheriff's Office at 785-742-7125 if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.