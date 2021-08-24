The Brown County Sheriff is requesting assistance from the public for purchasing a drone for the Sheriffs office.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said that last week, two boys were lost in a cornfield near Fairview.
"With the aid of a drone, they could have been located in a more timely manner," Sheriff Merchant said. "With high temperatures and humidity, dehydration could have set in within a short amount of time."
In the situation with the lost boys, Sheriff Merchant said a local farmer assisted and with information obtained from the dispatcher who stayed on the phone with the boys - keeping them calm and obtaining location info - and with Undersheriff Brian Guilliams, the situation was resolved without a bad outcome.
"However, if the boys wouldn't have had a cell phone, the outcome could have been catastrophic," he said. "Missing persons, runaways, dementia walk-aways, disoriented accident victims and lost children would be perfect examples of why a DRONE is
needed. Time is of the essence and we could have used a DRONE in many situations throughout the years to render aid to the public."
Sheriff Merchant said, unfortunately, with the cost of a drone coming in at approximately $32,000, his budget doesn't allow for a purchase.
"The model of drone we are looking at purchasing has been used extensively in Jackson County for several years and they are very well satisfied with the features the drone has to offer," he said. "Many law enforcement agencies across the country use this very same drone and are very well satisfied."
These drones are as specifically manufactured for law enforcement use, and there is a
camera with thermal imaging that can detect body heat, as well as a light system that can be utilized at night. Flight time of approximately an hour includes two interchangeable batteries which are changed out individually so there is no loss of power to the drone. Sheriff Merchant said staff will be fully trained and licensed in order to operate the drone.
"I have had many residents ask me throughout he years how they could help the Sheriffs office and now is the time I really need your help," he said. "Through your generous donations, we could have the ability to purchase this vital piece of equipment."
Sheriff Merchant said any donation to this project is tax deductible and receipts will be provided to donors.
Anyone who would like to help purchase a drone to help the Sheriff's Office can contact Sheriff Merchant at 785-742-7125 or drop off a check or mail to Brown County Sheriff's Office, 709 Utah, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
"I have always appreciated the support I have received from the citizens of Brown County and with this piece of equipment it will enhance our ability to serve you better," he said.
