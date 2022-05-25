The Brown County Sheriff's Office is inviting the public to a community safety event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday June 4 at the Sheriff's office.
Free hot dogs, chips and pop will be provided to the first 200 people. There will be certified child safety seat techs from Amberwell as well as the Sheriff's office on site to check car seats. The Hiawatha Police Department will be partnering with the Sheriff's Office on this event also.
Also offered will be fingerprinting for all children as well as a bicycle obstacle course and
safety information. Many parents have requested fingerprinting for their children.
"We have complete Child ID kits with fingerprints and DNA that will be providing free
of charge to parents and caregivers," said Sheriff John Merchant. "Staff will fingerprint your children and all documents will be given back to parents to keep for their records. This ID kit also includes emergency phone and contact numbers as well as dental chart, a place for a photo and any physical identifying characteristics your child may have. Each year over 800,00 children are reported missing so we feel this is a very worthwhile project for our county. We hope to see as many as possible for this event."
