The Shirt Shack and Apparel celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Wednesday.
Owner Roni Tietjens said they opened their new location Jan. 2 at 802 S. Morrill Avenue - which is down the road from Little Hands Daycare. After previously operating in two downtown locations since opening in 2017, Tietjens said she wanted to build a permanent location and so they designed a building to fit their needs.
She said the transition has been great and allowed expansion of her store and available apparel for purchase.
Shirt Shack offers screen and embroidery printing for custom apparel and custom gifts that include everything from coffee cups, pictures, hats and many other items.
Tietjens said they continue offering their line of Red Hawk apparel and she was happy to announce the addition of Kansas State University apparel - noting she is working on licensing to add other schools.
2021 marks four years of business for Shirt Shack and Tietjens said the community continues to overwhelmingly support the business "beyond her wildest dreams."
Shirt Shack is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment. Find Shirt Shack on Facebook, their website at www.hiawathashirtshack.com or email contact@hiawathashirtshack.com or call (785) 741-1145.
