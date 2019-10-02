The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau would like to announce that The Shirt Shack & Apparel was nominated by business peers in the community as
Chamber Member of the Month. Comments about the nomination included:
“I know I can count on them for fast, high-quality custom items and their customer service is always excellent!”
“They have been really promoting Hiawatha!”
“The Shirt Shack has always been very willing to be active in the community and to help support events.”
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information placed on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual. Emails will be sent out to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote.
The Shirt Shack is owned by Roni Tietjens and Nicole Dolisi. They offer screen printing, embroidery, and heat transfer vinyl. The Shirt Shack keeps Red Hawk gear in stock and constantly has T-shirts, hoodies, scarves, beanies, decals, license plates and more. Five percent of all sales goes back to the Hiawatha High School athletics department. In addition, Shirt Shack works with area businesses and organizations to offer specialized products.
For any questions contact Shirt Shack at 741-1145 or contact@hiawathashirtshack.com.
