New sidewalk-chalk art was added in front of Rainbow Communications last week by Hiawatha visitor Shibley Vande Griend, a sophomore in high school from Edgerton, Minn.
After showing Ryan Van Peursem her artistic abilities, Vande Griend — Van Peursem’s niece — displayed a couple of different Hiawatha themed drawings.
“I talked to Stacy Simmer and we both agreed to let her do some stuff for our business. She freehanded all of her work,” said Peursem.
Peursem mentioned that the initial plan, was to show Vande Griend around Rainbow and to show her what all goes on inside the business such as different editing software’s and filming equipment used.
When a tour of Rainbow Communications turned into an advertisement opportunity, Vande Griend did not hesitate to show off her artistic abilities.
