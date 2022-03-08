Hiawatha City Clerk Tish Sims has announced her resignation from the position of city clerk at the most recent Hiawatha City Commission meeting and was honored last Friday for her service to the city.
At a reception held Friday, City Clerk Tish Sims was presented her Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) certificate. The designation of Certified Municipal Clerk is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), Inc. IIMC grants the CMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements; and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state.
This award is presented to clerks who have accomplished their hours in education, experience and knowledge of their municipal training.
Members of the City of Hiawatha commission and staff said they are proud of Sims' accomplishments, and are saddened to see her leave. Beginning Monday, March 7, Sims is the City Clerk for Lansing.
