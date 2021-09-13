Bank of Blue Valley (BBV) continues to add strength to their commercial banking team with the addition of Greg Singleton. Singleton will serve as a Commercial Banker Team Lead, SVP.
Singleton will provide expertise to commercial and middle market companies in the Kansas City area, helping them with their comprehensive lending needs, treasury management efficiencies and other services to help grow their businesses.
“Greg is a key addition to our growing team at Bank of Blue Valley,” said Will Fox, Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking. “As we continue to grow our reach in the Kansas City area, experienced lenders like Greg will help us lead and grow our first-in-class commercial banking team.”
“Working in banking for most of my career has taught me that it is important to find the right financial institution that can help clients grow,” Singleton said. “Bank of Blue Valley is a bit of a hidden gem as they can provide the scale, sophistication and technology of an $18 billion holding company while maintaining local leadership and decision-making in the Kansas City area.”
Singleton brings over 19 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining BBV, he worked at Great Western Bank as the Commercial Relationship Manager, SVP. Singleton received his Bachelors in Arts with a Minor in Business Administration from the University of Missouri – Kansas City, MO.
Bank of Blue Valley is a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., which operates under the brand name HTLF. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Bank of Blue Valley provides a broad range of banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers from 10 banking centers in Kansas and Missouri including Hiawatha and Atchison. For more information, visit www.bankbv.com.
