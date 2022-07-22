Drugs

Drugs and other contraband seized in two search warrants.

 Brown County Sheriff

Six people were arrested and illegal drugs confiscated after search warrants were served Thursday night at two Hiawatha houses at the same time.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said that at approximately 10 p.m., two search warrants were effected simultaneously at 711 and 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha.

