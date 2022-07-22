Six people were arrested and illegal drugs confiscated after search warrants were served Thursday night at two Hiawatha houses at the same time.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said that at approximately 10 p.m., two search warrants were effected simultaneously at 711 and 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha.
"The Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force, Hiawatha Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Brown County Attorney worked together to make successful arrests," Sheriff Merchant said. "Many hours of casework, preparation and planning went in this investigation as well as concerns of the public."
Sheriff Merchant said at 711 Iowa Street, Derek Frakes, 36, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Distribution of Meth, Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Kimberly Wagner, 56, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Steven Schler, 65, 65 Hiawatha was arrested on Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
At 714 Iowa Street, Morton Alfrey, 61, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Randy Glander, 54, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Tristan Morris, 25, Topeka was arrested on a Misdemeanor Horton $200 Cash Failure to Appear Warrant and a Jackson County Felony Probation Violation Warrant.
"I would like to take this time to thank all Brown County citizens and law enforcement that made this case possible," Sheriff Merchant said. "All of us are very committed to working together to do what we can to combat the illegal drugs that are in our county. Please continue to contact us with any information or concerns you may have."
