Carol Spangler with Grains of Hope said the New Year's Eve packaging event was outstanding.
Between 8-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Sabetha Main Event - 65 people from across northeastern Kansas packaged nearly 2,000 meals. Already, 700 meals are being readied to deliver to a Kansas homeless facility.
Spangler said one of the main focuses of Grains For Hope is the production of nutrient-enhanced extruded foods. Earlier in December, Grains For Hope members traveled to an extrusion production run at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Food Innovation Center. There, 1,500 pounds of nutrient-enhanced rice analog were produced and was combined with dehydrated pinto beans, textured vegetable protein and seasons. They were packaged into 2-serving sized bags to prepare for the Dec. 31 distribution event.
Spangler said people of all ages worked together attaching labels to bags, measuring ingredients and heat sealing the bags before packing them into boxes. Biodegradable spoons were included in roughly half the bags, she said.
"By adding a bottle of water to rehydrate the ingredients, with that spoon, a person will be able to eat a highly nutritious meal right from the bag," she said.
Spangler said volunteers enjoyed a delicious breakfast of homemade biscuits and gravy, pastries and juice served by Grimm Girls Farm.
"Many thanks to all near and far who give of their time, resources and support to make Grains For Hope scholarships and events possible," he said. "All are appreciated. Thank you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.