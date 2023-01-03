Carol Spangler with Grains of Hope said the New Year's Eve packaging event was outstanding.

Between 8-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Sabetha Main Event - 65 people from across northeastern Kansas packaged nearly 2,000 meals. Already, 700 meals are being readied to deliver to a Kansas homeless facility.

