A small aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Sabetha Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, James L. Vacracos, 57, of Saint John, Ind., was attempting to land a 1967 Piper Arrow Aircraft at the Sabetha Municipal Airport around 4:30 p.m. when the front landing gear collapsed, causing the airplane to collide off the runway.
According to the KHP, Vacacros was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
