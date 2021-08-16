A small airplane made an emergency landing Saturday evening on the northbound portion of US Highway 75 near 142nd Road and US 75.
Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said his office received a report about 8:15 p.m. Saturday of the emergency. According to the report, a 1991 Bonanza V35 was headed to Omaha, Neb., from Topeka.
The plane had lost its engine and was forced to make an emergency landing. Sheriff Morse said the plane was able to land without incident, nearly striking an overhead power line.
He said all four occupants escaped injury. Traffic was reduced to one northbound lane during the incident, except for a short time when both lanes were closed so the plane could be removed from the highway.
All northbound lanes were back open by 9:35 pm.
