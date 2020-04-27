Saturday night's cruise night in Hiawatha was interrupted by a few rain showers and a beautiful rainbow that lasted more than 20 minutes.
The clouds cleared to the west, allowing the suns rays to shine through rain and create the beautiful rainbow - which at times became a double rainbow!
For many residents who shared photos with the Hiawatha World through Facebook, they felt the beautiful rainbow was a sign of good times to come!
Here are just a handful of the rainbow photos - for more go to the Hiawatha World on Facebook to see several rainbow photos local residents have shared.
