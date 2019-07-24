Dodge City — Get more bang for your educational buck at Sorghum U/Wheat U event Aug. 14. This one-day event hosted by High Plains Journal will feature practical learning opportunities for both crops at the Kansas Star Event Center in Mulvane, Kansas.
“We hope this event will provide twice the information for farmers under one roof in one day,” Holly Martin, Journal editor and publisher said. “The success of past events has led us to combine them for even more opportunity.”
Breakout sessions, keynote speakers and producer panels will feature hot topics for both wheat and sorghum farmers. Subjects are set to include soil health, nutrition/fertility management, weed control, pest control, crop variety analysis and technology. Speakers are now being confirmed.
In the High Plains region, farmers often rotate wheat/sorghum/fallow over a three-year period. This captures maximum precipitation into the soil profile, which is invaluable to sorghum or wheat in low-rainfall areas. At Sorghum U/Wheat U farmer panels will provide their own cropping experiences when it comes to growing these crops.
Past attendees to Journal “U” events have been pleased with the conference and came away with some great ideas to think about and implement. One attendee said, “Great speakers. Don't know how you managed to get them here, but keep it up!”
Don’t miss out on our slate of speakers for Sorghum U/Wheat U. Registration is free and lunch is included. The event is sponsored by High Plains Journal and IntelliFarms.
The Kansas Star Event Center is located at 777 Kansas Star Drive, approximately 17 miles south of Wichita, Kansas.
For more information and to register visit www.hpj.com/suwu.
