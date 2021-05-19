The USD 430 School Board met last week, and after much discussion and several failed motions, voted to put a bond issue for $7 million on the upcoming ballot.
Before the motion passed, motions to place an additional two questions and to place one question both failed by a 3-3 tally. Laurence Berger made a motion to place 3 questions, including the bond, a question to replace the track and a question to build an Extra Curricular Center behind the Elementary School. April Keo then put forth a motion to include the bond and the track, which also failed. The final motion from Rex Lockwood to include only the bond passed 6-0.
The board also voted to accept a $25,000 anonymous donation to put toward funding of the new baseball and softball programs, which were approved at a Special Meeting late last month. $1,000 of that donation will be used to create a USD 430 Activities Fund within the Horton Community Foundation.
Also approved were the 2021-22 school year supplemental hires for Horton High School and Everest Middle School, the resignations of Galen Bontrager as a 13-year bus driver, Shayla Whitebird as EMS assistant basketball and volleyball coach, and Tiffany Hawkins as EMS Para, the hiring of summer school staff Lisa Earp, Skylar Wikle, Shayla Whitebird, Tori Mace, Josh Harper, Trudy Wischrop, Jackie Holzhey, Denise Thorpe, Jeanne Knudson, Deni Bruning, Cara Christian, Tonya Merz, Ivy Stone and Becky Wahwasuck, and Laura Selland as a substitute teacher, as well as Connie Hutfles as 6th-8th grade technology teacher, Charlie Hutfles as 7th-8th grade Athletic Director, Andrew Hones as Technology Director, Kelsey Maxwell as HHS office assistant and Cathy Esquibel as Instructional Specialist. The group also approved a motion to complete work on the HES parking lot at a cost not to exceed $15,000 and a Notice of Intent to use the CMAR process.
