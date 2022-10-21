Nicole Melillo, center, prepares to cut the ribbon on her new business Space of Love in downtown Hiawatha. She is joined by fellow business owners Lucy Grothusen of Blue Moon and Beaux Cheveux at her left, and Jackie Jones of Jackie O’s Nail Trix at her right. Also pictured at far right is Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer.
Space of Love opened in downtown Hiawatha Oct. 9 and this week celebrated with a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Visitors can find Space of Love at 510 Utah St., Suite B. Owned by Nicole Melillo, Space of Love offers a variety of healing services including massage therapy, reiki/energetic alignment, trager work, sound healing, guided meditations/prayers, Oracle readings and vocal activations.
Melillo said she also makes her own homemade natural self care products, magical clay creations and creates and produces her own meditation music.
Melillo has been a professional licensed massage therapist for 11 years. She is now 31 and started massage school in 2011.
“Time flies when you’re doing what you truly love and good at!” she said. “I would consider myself a multi passionate entrepreneur and have always been interested in paving my own way and offering a service that truly helps people. If you told me I was going to be an LMT in high school I wouldn’t believe it, I had a very different idea of where my life was going initially.”
But, Melillo said she saw a commercial for massage therapy one day and realized that was a way to truly help.
“What’s better than actually being able to help people relax in this crazy world?” she said. “It is very rewarding and the best decision I’ve ever made. It also opened the door to learning about trauma and healing, and all of the tools we have access to that can help with that which I am very honored to bring to this community.”
Melillo said she is grateful for this chance to open a shop in Hiawatha. It is located directly behind Beaux Cheveux on Utah Street.
Contact Space of Love at 402-801-2221, or by email at spaceoflove7733@gmail. Follow on Instagram @space_of_love and Facebook @spaceoflove7733.
