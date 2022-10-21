space of love

Nicole Melillo, center, prepares to cut the ribbon on her new business Space of Love in downtown Hiawatha. She is joined by fellow business owners Lucy Grothusen of Blue Moon and Beaux Cheveux at her left, and Jackie Jones of Jackie O’s Nail Trix at her right. Also pictured at far right is Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer.

Space of Love opened in downtown Hiawatha Oct. 9 and this week celebrated with a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.

Visitors can find Space of Love at 510 Utah St., Suite B. Owned by Nicole Melillo, Space of Love offers a variety of healing services including massage therapy, reiki/energetic alignment, trager work, sound healing, guided meditations/prayers, Oracle readings and vocal activations.

