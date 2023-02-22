top story Special exhibit at church for Black History Month Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Feb 22, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In observation of Black History Month, Second Baptist Church of Hiawatha will have a special exhibition available to the public.The exhibitions will be open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The exhibition will feature black history facts, decor art and more.The church is located at 308 S. Ninth, Hiawatha. Public invited. More from this section Kansas commercial energy use at a glance Poll Reveals Many Parents Too Quick to Give Fever Meds to Children +3 Surge in rocket launches, space tourism could damage ozone layer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Wetmore School to close D-West wrapping up season D-West students receive scholarships Robinson Lions Club's announces 55th Melodrama Local sports in flux as Big 7 eyes merger Lady Hawks knock off Sabetha in regular season finale FFA alumni hosts donut breakfast Brown County Sheriff Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUSD 430 Board recognizes passing of two longtime staff membersConservation District announces annual Banker AwardsUpcoming regulations will see City reaching out to homeownersProposal to lower NM voting age blocked by Democratic committee chairFabulous Fifty! Hiawatha High celebrates a half-century of girls basketballSchool Board discusses major improvements to gym seatingMama June marries again with all the family presentTop national ag school in our own backyardLocal authorities express concern over increase in illegal fentanylExtension office takes over direction of Hiawatha Farmers Market Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedHappy International Day of Education! These are the stars who swapped showbiz for college! (1)In 30-Year Study, Head Injury Doubled Long-Term Death Risk (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
