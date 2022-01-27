The Hiawatha City Commission held a Special Meeting on Wednesday afternoon and apparently addressed issues concerning the police department.
The special meeting was requested on Tuesday. The agenda listed two Executive Sessions, followed by the potential for approving an employment contract. Hiawatha City Administrator Mike Nichols confirmed Wednesday evening that a move was made at the Hiawatha Police Department.
Nichols explained that current Police Captain Dennis Entrikin has tendered his resignation, effective Feb. 9, which leaves a vacancy at both the Chief of Police and Captain positions. As the Captain, Entrikin has been performing the duties of the Chief of Police since the termination of former Chief John Defore one month ago.
The City must have either a Captain or a Chief in place within the department, and Nichols reported that Investigator Michael Gruber has agreed to a temporary promotion to Captain until such time as a Chief of Police or a Captain is hired. The Commission voted to accept the employment contract, hiring Gruber in that role for the time being.
