The Brown County Fair’s Spotlight Auction is set for March 14-15.
The Spotlight Auction is a live radio auction of merchandise, services and Chamber dollars donated mostly by area businesses, with bids taken via the phone. Proceeds of the auction this year will be used for the operation of the 2022 Brown County Fair, to be held July 9-15.
Bids can be made from 5:30-9 p.m. each night by calling 785-740-FAIR (3247) or toll-free 1-888-556-2086.
Early bids can be taken by calling the Brown County Extension office at 785-742-7871 and give a maximum bid on the items and one of the fair board members will be the bidder. Those interested in this need to have an express bid number and call prior to noon on Monday, March 14 to bid.
Bidder numbers are available at the Brown County Extension Office.
Items may be picked up at the Extension office starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16 and need to be picked up by March 31 or they will be resold.
To see the items being sold on the auction, go to the Brown County Fair on Facebook or view at www.brown.ksu.edu.
