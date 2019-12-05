Spreading the Love benefit dance for local students involved in a car accident in November has been set for Dec. 28 at the Hiawatha Armory.
The dance will benefit Andrew Kreek, Gabe Corbett and Neveah Dismang, three students who were among five involved in a fatality accident that occurred Nov. 17 at Horned Owl and U.S. 36 shortly after midnight that morning. Ian Miller, 16, of Hiawatha was killed in the accident and Andrew Woods, 19, of Hiawatha was treated and released at Hiawatha Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The other three were flown by medical helicopter to KU Medical Center in Kansas City. Dismang had serious injuries and spent several days at KU Medical Center and has since been released. Kreek sustained a brain injury and was transferred after several days at KU Med to Madona Rehabilitation in Lincoln, Neb. Corbett had several broken bones and underwent surgery to pin his hip and femur. He is currently in a rehabilitation center in Kansas City.
Local community members have stepped up to raise money for the families of the accident victims with several fund raisers including a Pizza Hut benefit and T-shirt sales. This dance is another fund raiser, with all proceeds going to the families to help defray costs associated with medical expenses.
There will be a silent auction, with items donated from area merchants.
Admission will be $5 a person and the dance is set for 8 p.m. to midnight at the Armory. It is open to all community members.
