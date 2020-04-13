The COVID-19 coronavirus has led to the cancellation of another major local activity in Northeast Kansas.
Typically on the first weekend of May is the White Cloud Flea Market and the Sparks Flea Market.
However, on Monday, the City of White Cloud made a decision to cancel the Spring 2020 Flea Market.
“This decision is to help keep our vendors and visitors safe from COVID-19,” according to a statement on the city’s Facebook page. “We hope everyone stays safe! We will update you on the fall Flea Market as soon as we can!”
In addition, the Doniphan County Health Department has advised the cancellation of the annual spring Sparks Flea Market scheduled for April 30 - May 3. Organizers hope to see everyone at the fall market!
