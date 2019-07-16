The 101st Brown County Fair is down in the books.
This year’s fair featured a few changes, including no carnival and some schedule differences than year's past. Instead of the carnival, the fair board brought in some inflatables for Friday and Saturday. Muscotah native and Nashville artist Erik Dylan provided free entertainment Friday night, following the favorite Brown County Fair parade. This too was a change from normal years, as the parade used to be on Tuesdays.
Most fair events were at the Horton fair grounds, with the horse show kicking off the week's events on Sunday the 7th at Babcock Arena, Hiawatha.
On Monday, scheduled events included a clothing and style revue judging along with judging for projects such as entomology, forestry, geology, robotics, rocketry and wildlife at the Horton Community Building. On Tuesday, foods judging kicked off the day’s events at 9 a.m., with the dog show on the cement platform at 10 a.m.
On Wednesday the 10th, Brown County Farm Bureau started the day off right with a pancake feed, followed by the rabbit show at 8:30 a.m. The pet show was held at 2 p.m. that day and poultry show at 3 p.m. The fashion revue and food auction wrapped up the day at 7 o’clock.
Thursday's events included the swine show along with judging for photography, crops and weeds and 4-H presentations. Bucket calf and beef and dairy shows were later that afternoon.
The much anticipated Pedal Power Tractor Pull was Thursday night. (See adjacent story for results).
Livestock judging rounded out Friday's events with clean-up, sales, awards and bounce houses and the rock wall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
