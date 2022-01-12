A St. Joseph, Mo., man was killed Tuesday morning in a semi-car accident on U.S. 36 Highway, that closed a portion of the highway for some time west of K-238 at Elwood.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. when Raymond Sauter, 59, drove his Honda Accord into the rear of a semi tractor-trailer that was traveling at low speed.
Sauter, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver of Massachusetts, along with a passenger from Utah in the vehicle, were not hurt.
