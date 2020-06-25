Statewide cases of COVID-19 continue to increase daily with mid-week numbers hovering around 12,970 throughout 94 counties and 261 deaths, as of Wednesday’s numbers.
In Brown County, the number has increased to 14 total cases. In neighboring counties, Atchison 28, Jackson County 105, Nemaha 23, Doniphan County 25, Leavenworth 1,137 and Jefferson 25.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high reporting counties throughout the state — which include Finney County 1,528 cases, Ford County 1,963, Johnson County 1,409, Leavenworth County 1,137, Lyon 481, Sedgwick 974, Seward 939, Shawnee 543 and Wyandotte 2,030.
New guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the state’s new website at the site, www.covid.ks.gov. Also check www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov for up to date case information.
