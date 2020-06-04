Statewide cases of COVID-19 continue to increase daily with mid-week numbers hovering around 10,170 throughout 89 counties and 222 deaths, as of Wednesday
In Brown County, the number has increased to 7 total cases. In neighboring counties, Atchison 22, Brown has 7, Jackson County 101, Nemaha 19, Doniphan County 18, Leavenworth 1,097 and Jefferson 22.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high reporting counties throughout the state — which include Finney County 1,478 cases, Ford County 1,804, Johnson County 893, Leavenworth County 1,097, Lyon 425, Sedwick 598, Seward 885, Shawnee 336 and Wyandotte 1,457.
New guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the state’s new website at the site, www.covid.ks.gov. Also check www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov for up to date case information.
