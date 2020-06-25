Ryan Meininger is hoping to bring some good news to Hiawatha in what has been a difficult year.
The local State Farm agent is asking for organizations to present their ideas for the 2020 State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant.
“State Farm continues to inspire and empower people to get involved in their communities,” says Meininger. “We hope that our office can help put this opportunity in front of some worthy causes locally and help create positive change in our community.”
As 2020 has been a year unlike any in recent memory, State Farm is changing the grant application for the first time in its nine year history, removing category restrictions to open up the grant to more causes. Forty grants will be given away nationwide, totaling $1 million in awarded funds. Meininger says he knows that 40 grants for the whole country seems like long odds, but urges anyone interested to apply.
“This is a very attainable grant,” said the State Farm agent. “We have seen them awarded as locally as Nemaha County in the last few years, and the right person with the right cause could easily bring this grant to Hiawatha.”
Anyone 18 or older can submit the short and simple application at www.neighborhoodassist.com. Applications will be available on July 15 at 1:01 p.m., and will be judges on the answers to the following three questions: How much does the cause meet an unmet need in the community? Why do you feel the $25,000 would address this unmet need? And how much of a lasting impact would the grant have? Applications will be accepted until 2,000 have been submitted—which took less than 12 hours last year, and the top 200 will be announced in September. Following the selection of finalists, the top 40 vote-getting applications across the country will be awarded the grants in November.
