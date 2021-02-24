There is a new face at Ryan Meininger State Farm, as Meininger has hired on Logan Scheitel of rural Rulo, Neb., as the team’s new Life Insurance Specialist and Property & Casualty Salesman.
A graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Falls City, Scheitel attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln prior to working for AHRS Construction while training for his career in insurance. Logan and his wife Brooke are expecting the couple’s first child in the coming months.
Scheitel says he looks forward to serving the local community, as the agency is licensed in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. “Working in a field where I can make a positive impact in people’s lives means a lot to me,” says Logan, who is a strong believer in the importance of life insurance. “Protecting the future of a family is something that I take seriously, and I look forward to working with our customers to do just that.”
Agent Ryan Meininger says Scheitel is a welcome addition to the State Farm team. “Logan brings postivity and enthusiasm to the office,” said Meininger, adding, “He is a great fit, not just for our team, but for our community and the role he will fill in helping people take care of their families. Call Logan for a home and auto insurance quote, or to discuss a life insurance plan, at (785) 742-7116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.