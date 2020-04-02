It has been nearly five years since Ryan Meininger State Farm opened its doors in downtown Hiawatha, and with that fifth anniversary approaching, Meininger has announced that his office will be changing locations in April.
The opening of the new office at 815 Oregon St., originally planned for the 6th of this month, has been pushed back to the 20th to allow more time for switching over utilities and services and due to disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Meininger said the move from the 711 Oregon office comes at a point that his business is growing and that the added room and storage will be appreciated.
“I want to do business in an office where my customers are proud to walk through the door,” said the State Farm agent. “And I feel like the new office better fits that model, given what our business is becoming.”
“For the first time, we will have available handicapped parking, as well as full handicapped accessibility to the office,” said Meininger, while also noting that the new location will offer team member’s access to meeting rooms for more confidential financial conversations with customers, as well as much more available parking.
“All in all,” said Meininger, “we can better serve our customers at the 815 Oregon office.”
