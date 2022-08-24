For over seven years, Ryan Meininger State Farm has been a thriving downtown business, and now the agency is in a time of transition in leadership.
In a recent post on Facebook and a letter to customers, Ryan Meininger announced that he will be accepting a position within State Farm’s corporate structure and leaving the agency role on Sept. 1.
In the new position, Meininger, who has made his career in sales, will be working with 50 agents in north Kansas as a Sales Leader, but says his family will remain in the Hiawatha community, where he has been an active participant in multiple boards, clubs and service organizations, as well as in supporting local schools and sports programs.
“I can’t express how much I appreciate the support my business and my family have received from this community,” said Meininger. “When the opportunity to make a broader impact came up, I saw it as a chance worth taking.”
In the letter to his customers, Meininger clarified that the office at 815 Oregon St., Hiawatha will remain open. Wathena State Farm Agent Jessica Studer will oversee the office, while Meininger’s staff will stay on in their current roles to handle customer care and the regular activities of the office.
“I have two goals through this process,” Meininger shared. “I want to be sure that as little as possible changes for my customers and staff in the day-to-day aspects of the business, and when the time comes to fill the role of Hiawatha’s new agent, I will do my best to find someone with the same customer- and community-first attitude I tried to bring to work every day.”
