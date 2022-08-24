State Farm

For over seven years, Ryan Meininger State Farm has been a thriving downtown business, and now the agency is in a time of transition in leadership.

In a recent post on Facebook and a letter to customers, Ryan Meininger announced that he will be accepting a position within State Farm’s corporate structure and leaving the agency role on Sept. 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.