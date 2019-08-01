The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced that Ryan Meininger-State Farm was voted as the August HCVB Member of the Month.
State Farm was nominated by business peers in the community. Comments about the nomination included:
“Ryan and his team do a truly fabulous job of supporting Hiawatha and the surrounding Northeast Kansas communities.”
“He is truly passionate about Hiawatha and his business is a complete extension of that passion.”
“His willingness to go above and beyond is to be completely commended and admired.”
Ryan Meininger said he was very appreciative of the award, thanking his peers for nominating him, and shared a little bit about his business:
“Heading into their fifth year serving the local community, Ryan Meininger State Farm in downtown Hiawatha has quickly grown into one of the leading State Farm agencies in the Midwest. Meininger and his team have built on the momentum of their first four years, specializing in life insurance and vehicle loans as they continue to serve the surrounding communities with all avenues of insurance and banking services.
With team members Austin Gibson and Adam Clay on board, the State Farm office in Hiawatha offers the full array of the company’s products and services, covering the full spectrum of insurance, mobile banking, auto and home lending and investment products. Meininger says his office and staff aim to provide personalized service and emphasizes the local atmosphere combined with the one-stop-shop that the State Farm brand embodies.”
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information place on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual.
Emails will be sent out to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote. The votes for August will be tallied the last week of the month. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
