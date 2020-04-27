Despite the number of cases increasing daily, state health officials say the spreading of the COVID-19 is actually headed toward a decline.
State officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Monday that the number of deaths and hospitalizations is steadily decreasing, which is a good sign despite the fact that the number of positive cases is growing, which is also more noticeable due to increased testing.
On Monday, the number of positive cases was 3,328 throughout 75 counties, with 120 deaths reported. That did not include the first case in Nemaha County, which was reported later in the morning.
The KDHE said it continues to closely monitor an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified around the world, including in the United States. The first case in the U.S. was announced Jan. 21.
In a breakdown per county: Atchison 9, Barber 1, Barton 9, Bourbon 6, Butler 14, Chase 1, Chautauqua 3, Cherokee 7, Clark 1, Clay 4, Cloud 3, Coffey 48, Cowley 2, Crawford 5, Dickinson 2, Doniphan 3, Douglas 48, Edwards 2, Ellis 8, Finney 175, Ford 516, Franklin 12, Geary 11, Gove 1, Grant 1, Gray 3, Greenwood 3, Hamilton 2, Harvey 6, Haskell 7, Jackson 2, Jefferson 8, Jewell 4, Johnson 440, Kearney 12, Kiowa 1, Labette 21, Leavenworth 184, Linn 5, Lyon 147, Marion 5, McPherson 20, Meade 2, Miami 5, Mitchell 2, Montgomery 16, Morris 3, Morton 3, Neosho 2, Osage 5, Osborne 2, Ottawa 3, Phillips 1, Pottawatomie 9, Pratt 1, Reno 26, Republic 4, Rice 3, Riley 45, Rooks 6, Saline 19, Sedgwick 339, Seward 349, Shawnee 105, Sheridan 2, Sherman 3, Smith 2, Stafford 1, Stanton 4, Stevens 7, Sumner 3, Wabaunsee 15, Wilson 1, Woodson 5 and Wyandotte 573.
Note: A case in Scott County was determined to be a resident of Colorado, so Scott County no longer has a case, causing a drop from 76 to 75 counties.
In a breakdown of demographics of those affected: 1,638 females, 1,670 males and 20 unknown between the ages of 0-99 with the median age 46.
As of Monday, there had been 23,839 negative tests negative tests in Kansas and 496 hospitalizations.
In KDHE’s response, new guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the website at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov. In addition, Governor Kelly’s stay-at-home order can be viewed at this site, along with other recent news pertinent to COVID-19.
KDHE has staff monitoring phones 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1-866-534-3463 and an email for general inquiries at COVID-10@KS.gov. Please note contact numbers are for general questions and cannot provide anyone with medical evaluations.
Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to please stay home and call a healthcare provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.