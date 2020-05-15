In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will issue regular mandates on travel-related quarantines for international, domestic, and cruise-related travel.
People in Kansas are asked to quarantine for a period of 14 days starting from the day they arrive in Kansas. Regularly check this list to stay up-to-date on travel-related guidance. Please refer to the KDHE Isolation and Quarantine FAQ for additional information. (Note: these mandates do not apply to critical infrastructures, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, including healthcare and public health, needed to continue operations during this pandemic.)
KDHE is mandating a 14-day home quarantine for Kansans if you have done any of the following: 1. Traveled within the United States to any of the following states with known widespread community transmission:
* On or after March 15 to New York
* On or after March 23 to Illinois or New Jersey
* On or after April 6 to Connecticut
* On or after April 30 to Massachusetts and Rhode Island
* On or after May 12 to Maryland
2. Traveled internationally on or after March 15. ~ People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine.
3. Traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15. ~ People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.
