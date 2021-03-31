The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Tourism is sponsoring the Voluntary Public Access program.
The Voluntary Public Access program (VPA) focuses on enrolling quality properties with CRP or Continuous CRP contracts for long-term public hunting access agreements.
Participants in the VPA program can receive additional incentive payments for new or recently enrolled CRP, and access payments for public hunting opportunities.
Public hunting leases range from $2-$15/acre/year, run for the duration of the CRP agreement, and all payments are made up-front! Payments are dependent upon the location of the property and hunting opportunities provided.
Program funding is limited, don’t delay call today. For additional program information contact the KDWPT Region 2 Office at 785-273-6740 or visit ksoutdoors.com/private-lands
