They say one man's junk is another man's treasure, and perhaps nothing exemplifies that more than the "World's Longest Yard Sale" along U.S. 127.
The annual event draws people from all over the country to highway that runs right through Williams County. In all, the sale spans nearly 700 miles across six states (Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama).
It is a great place to find all sorts of items from antique tools to new and vintage toys to old advertisements or a tanning bed.
More unique and homemade items can also be found, including furniture made out of old oil drums.
For Pat Roberts, it's great. He sets up outside his home on U.S. 127 just north of town, usually a week before the sale actually starts.
Although he took a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was back again this year and said it was "wonderful."
The best part is meeting all the people.
"I have people who are back every year, not necessarily friends but people you know," he said. "We have had people from Alabama, that was last week, we start a week early."
So far this year, Roberts said it started a little slow, but it takes a few hours for people to get from Michigan to his location, so it starts to pick up around 10 a.m.
At that point, it stays pretty busy until he closes at dark.
People come from across the U.S. to shop, with Texas, North Carolina and Michigan license plates being seen along the side of the road on Thursday.
Many people get in on the action, too, with New Hope Community Church having nearly its entire parking lot filled with vendors.
Norm Wheeler, of Pioneer, uses the annual 127 Yard Sale to clean out his barn and spend time with family.
"We lose money every year but it's worth it," he said from his stand at the New Hope Church. "Quality time in the shade, hanging out and talking about life.”
His son, Nate, drove up from Kentucky this weekend to hang out with his dad.
"We don't make any money but it's always worth the drive," he said.
The sale brought Bill Schaner to Williams County from the Lansing, Michigan, area Thursday.
"We came down last year," he said. "It's nice. Some people have some very creative and unique items that you can't find in a store."
For Schaner, this was just a day trip, heading south until around 5 p.m. before heading back home.
