OSWEGO — Labette County commissioners on Tuesday hired two city of Parsons employees as independent contractors to finish managing the county’s COVID-19 relief program and complete paperwork related to it.
Jim Zaleski, city of Parsons economic development director, and Laura Moore, city community development director, are managing the program for the county. On Tuesday, commissioners agreed to pay each of them $5,000 to complete disbursements and paperwork for the program.
Previously, the county paid the city of Parsons $100,000 to manage the program because of the city staff’s experience with federal and state grant programs.
The original spending deadline was Dec. 30 but that was extended to March and the city’s contract with the county ended this month.
The county received $3,983,558.77 from the state’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas program, which is distributing federal pandemic relief money. The money can be used to reimburse for COVID-19-related expenses or for projects tied to the pandemic. The county gave $1.25 million to Labette Health and smaller amounts to cities, schools, Labette Community College and Labette Center for Mental Health Services. About $900,000 initially was divided among four programs that distributed money upon qualifying request to businesses, day cares/senior care, food programs and for connectivity projects.
On Tuesday, the commission first discussed the potential for tax liabilities for people who receive federal stimulus money, including SPARK money.
Zaleski said money he and Laura have distributed to businesses reimbursed expenses related to COVID-19. Zaleski said because the distributions reimbursed money already spent that the businesses receiving the SPARK money should not have to pay tax on it. In the end, the burden falls on the people receiving the money, he said. Some businesses may get the IRS 10-99 form and have a question about why. Zaleski said his office has the paperwork to prove that SPARK payouts were for reimbursement of expenses and were not income and the businesses should have this same paperwork.
Commissioner Brian Kinzie said the businesses that received the money should ask their CPA or accountant about the tax issue.
Commissioner Cole Proehl thought the money received through SPARK was simply canceling out money paid for goods or services.
Commissioners also wondered if the payroll protection loans, or the stimulus checks or supplemental unemployment payments would be taxable. The financial press reports the stimulus checks are not taxable. Zaleski said if PPP loans are forgiven they should not be taxable.
County Counselor Brian Johnson said taxpayers should consider the incentives, outside of the SPARK program, taxable until they see something in writing from the Kansas Legislature or the federal government saying they’re not.
Zaleski and Moore also discussed the county’s SPARK program. He said three cities, Oswego, Edna and Parsons, have yet to spend a total of $10,850 in SPARK money. He thinks they should be able to spend this by the end of the month.
The county has yet to spend $357,498. Of that amount, $43,000 was set aside for rural fire departments.
Proehl said COVID-19-related work at the health department and clerk’s office cost about $12,000 (safety partitions between the public and staff and a new phone system in the health department to replace one that worked inconsistently during the pandemic because of the call volume). He said the health department also wishes to remove carpet in all or part of the building in exchange for a surface that’s easier to disinfect.
Johnson said district court is looking at purchasing a 40-foot-long storage building for outside the Labette County Judicial Center in Parsons. The cost is estimated at up to $4,000. He estimated other expenses tied to the pandemic would be no more than $15,000. He said another expense that likely would not be realized until after the SPARK spending deadline in March would be the cost of renting space to conduct jury selection for when trials restart in the 11th Judicial District.
Zaleski said he and Moore would return next week with final numbers on what’s left for the county to spend in the SPARK program.
The county’s emergency operations manager, Charlie Morse, also discussed SPARK spending requests from the rural fire departments.
Fire departments want to reprogram all their radios so they work with the state 800 megahertz radio system, which may cost up to $35,000. They also changed direction in replacing an air truck that travels to fires to refill a firefighter’s self-contained breathing apparatus. Instead of a $250,000 air truck, firefighters now prefer a $70,000 trailer that could haul the compressor and motor to refill the tanks. The commission previously agreed to pay half of the air truck.
Morse said firefighters would be at next week’s meeting to discuss these items. He said the radio upgrade is a safety issue especially when they may end up in homes of people who are COVID-19 positive. Working radios would help them communicate with other firefighters to keep them outside instead of going in and getting exposed.
Morse asked if SPARK money could be used for these expenses. Commissioners previously have been reticent about spending for firefighters outside of personal protective gear because if expenses are disallowed the county would have to reimburse the state SPARK program for that money.
Commissioners wanted to decide Tuesday if they agreed that SPARK money would be used to pay for these items before next week’s discussion. Commissioner Lonie Addis noted that the county could be on the hook for that money out of its general fund if the expenses were disallowed.
Addis, Kinzie and Proehl wanted to support rural firefighters for the sacrifices they make serving their communities. Kinzie and Proehl agreed to risk the county having to pay the money back to the state and Addis then agreed as well. Commissioners thought that the expenses would qualify for SPARK money given Morse’s reasoning.
“Volunteers are an essential part of our county. And the last thing that I want to do is to not protect and put those in harm’s way as a volunteer. I mean we need to take care of them. They don’t ask for much,” Kinzie said.
Firefighters have not been able to hold their regular fundraisers this year because of the pandemic. Kinzie said Edna’s department was down to two firefighters at one point because of COVID-19 quarantines.
“We’ve got to eliminate the risk,” Kinzie said.
Commissioners also agreed to buy a 12- by 20-foot storage shed for the sheriff from Rocky Acres south of Parsons at a cost of $4,800. They also agreed to buy a $4,789 steam cleaner for the jail. Both of these expenses would be from the county’s SPARK money.
After meeting in closed session for 10 minutes with Johnson, the commission asked the counselor and County Clerk Gena Landis to review a proposed contract with Parsons CPA Jennifer Eichinger for auditing the county’s SPARK program at a cost not to exceed $25,000. Dates on the contract will have to be changed because of the extension to March to close out SPARK programs.
