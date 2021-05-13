LAWRENCE, Kan., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allen Press, Inc. and PSI Ltd. are pleased to announce a new partnership to bring theIPregistry.org to the Meridian digital publishing platform.
Meridian is built on Silverchair technology with full content support from Allen Press. TheIPregistry.org is a global IP Address database for libraries and publishers that contains metadata for over 72,000 content licensing organizations, including over 1.5 billion verified IP addresses.
"We're excited to add PSI's considerable IP management technology to our Meridian platform," said Mark Kohlhase, Allen Press' Interim CEO. "Our customers will benefit tremendously from a much-improved IP authentication process in support of their institutional subscribers and we believe theIPregistry.org will greatly improve our customers' satisfaction."
Headquartered in Oxford, UK, PSI launched theIPregistry.org in 2016. Over 4,500 organizations now use theIPregistry.org to manage the IP addresses used to authenticate access to content and communicate changes to multiple publishers and content vendors at the click of a button. The database enables libraries, publishers and membership societies to ultimately streamline the IP management process through reduced errors, improved reliability of usage metrics and even reduced subscription abuse.
"The addition of the Allen Press publishers to the large and growing number of publishers now receiving updates via theIPregistry.org will greatly boost the value of our service for content subscribing organizations." according to Andrew Pitts, CEO and Co-founder of PSI. "The Allen Press publishers can look forward to offering their subscribers a faster and more reliable service while enjoying a hands-free system for processing IP updates from their customers."
Allen Press and PSI will announce specific plans for an integrated roll-out of theIPregistry.org at a later date this year.
About Allen Press, Inc.
Allen Press offers a flexible suite of scholarly publishing services from article submission through final publication designed specifically to support the needs of independent society and association publishers. Our services combine the newest digital publishing technologies, with full in-house content support.
About PSI
PSI is an independent company. Through our work to enable publishers, membership societies, and libraries to work together securely and confidentially towards common goals, PSI has found itself in a unique position to encourage collaboration, communication and innovation across the academic research community.
PSI is the developer of both theIPregistry.org and IP-intrusion.org. With theIPregistry.org publishers and libraries can save time and streamline processes, eliminate errors, improve the reliability of usage metrics and ensure the right content is accessible to the right users. With IP-Intrusion.org publishers and libraries can join the community driven fight against cybercrime.
For further information, contact:
Maria Preston-Cargill, Executive Vice President, Allen Press, Inc.
mcargill@allenpress.com | tel: (785) 865-9265
Debbie Wilton, Marketing Manager and Library Liaison, PSI, Ltd.
Media Contact
Dominique Scanlan, Allen Press, +1 (785) 865-9226, dscanlan@allenpress.com
SOURCE Allen Press
