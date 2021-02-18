ALTAMONT — Altamont city officials announced Wednesday night that it appears the city is coming out of the woods with its energy emergency as far as rolling blackouts and the potential discontinuance of natural gas supplies that would require resident evacuations.
Mike Shields, Altamont police chief and public information officer, said it appears the need for evacuation is becoming less likely, though the city remains prepared and asked residents to remain prepared.
While loss of natural gas supply is a diminishing concern, the extreme financial impacts the energy emergency has created remain a concern.
Altamont is a member of the Kansas Municipal Gas Association (KMGA), which purchases gas from suppliers on behalf of participating municipalities. KMGA announced that due to frozen well heads, and substantial increases in demand created by the severity of the winter storm that struck the Midwest this week, suppliers were raising prices. Monday’s price was $3 per mmBTU. It was speculated by Tuesday that cost would increase to around $300 or $400 per mmBTU.
Asked by one of the more than 200 Zoom meeting attendees if they have had to purchase gas, city administrator Audree Aguilera said KMGA has purchased more gas on the daily index.
“Like we explained before, we lock in those amounts for the gas in the morning, KMGA does, and then around 5 o’clock in the evening is when they release those prices. So last night (Tuesday), that trading price for Southern Star gas came in at $622 per mmBTU.”
That markup equates to an increase in one day of 200 times the cost.
Although residents would not each be hit with that much of a markup on their coming bill, given the increased costs will only represent a matter of days averaged over the entire month, some KMGA participating cities have estimated residents could face a bill 10 to 20 times higher than their current bill. Were that to hold true in Altamont, with no government relief, someone who paid only $54 for natural gas the first of March could receive an April bill of $540 to $1,080, if they used the exact same amount of natural gas as the month prior.
Aguilera said they are doing everything in their power for residents not to have to absorb such a mark up.
Explaining details of gas billing, Aguilera said, KMGA prepurchases some natural gas at a fixed rate and purchases some on the daily market and by one other means.
“They estimate our usage for the month, based on weather trends and trends from last year, too. So it will fluctuate. … They purchase for that and whatever we don’t use we get credited for,” she said. “So that is how they purchase the gas for us and then we get invoiced (monthly) for what we actually use.”
If KMGA has had to purchase gas from suppliers on the market at exorbitant prices for three days, or two weeks, because of the increased demands by municipalities, those prices are averaged with the other prices KMGA paid throughout the month to determine the overall charge to municipalities.
For instance, if for 20 days in February KMGA paid $3 per mmBTU and then for eight days paid $622 per mmBTU, those costs would be averaged for the month.
“It’s an average of what they pay each day over the entire month,” she said.
Altamont is not venturing to publicly estimate financial impacts at this time.
“We are not sure to what extent we will be impacted. We know we will be impacted financially, but we can’t really say what that is,” Aguilera said. “I know there has been conversations with the president (Joe Biden) and the federal government is getting involved now. We don’t know to what extent, if any, that there will be any kind of financial assistance or aid to the communities.
“But I think the urgency and the financial impact that it’s going to be making to communities is being stressed to the federal government that something needs to be done. We can’t really know the answers to those questions right now. We are asking those questions ourselves.
“We are doing our due diligence to lessen that impact financially and economically to the community.”
Shields said the city will continue to explore, entertain and exhaust every avenue.
“We know there are many questions about the situation and what led us here,” Shields said. We can assure you that KMGA, local, state and federal agencies are all working diligently to get these answers. We will do our due diligence to leave no stone unturned and ask the difficult questions. We know this will take time, and we ask for your continued patience, understanding and support.”
The city continues to remind residents that everyone working together to conserve energy helps residents and the city lessen the financial impact.
City official said from the biggest building in town to the smallest building town, residents have all stepped up to the plate and done their part.
They are asking residents to continue to conserve to the end of the weekend.
Mayor Richard Hayward reminded residents the issue of possible “price gauging” is reaching into Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri and is not just an Altamont problem.
Hayward said the city is looking at every avenue.
“All the cities involved are saying the same things we are and looking at what kind of assistance there could be out there. The more of that we can find, the less of a burden,” Hayward said.
Altamont used to independently purchase its own gas from suppliers. A couple of residents stated the city seemed to be fine with that before. Aguilera informed residents whether the city was a lone purchaser, or part of KMGA, it would be faced with the same financial impacts due to suppliers suddenly raising their costs with no warnings.
City Attorney Stephen Jones said the city entered the agreement with KMGA about three years ago. Because Altamont is a small city, it doesn’t have any lobbying clout or capabilities. If something does go wrong, like now, being a part of KMGA affords much greater lobby capabilities. KMGA quickly managed to get the governor to issue an emergency declaration and contacted the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, as well as Sen. Jerry Moran’s office and other elected officials. Aguilera pointed out KMGA went from the incident to briefing President Biden within a period of 72 hours.
“They have a much bigger presence than we do as the small town of Altamont,” Jones said. “It helps to alleviate some of the issues and concerns. I think we are in a better situation with (49) other cities across the state … than just being by ourselves. I think legally speaking we are in a better position than we were three years ago, if this had happened.”
Asked about how the city would pay, should federal relief not come, Aguilera said there are options that could be pursued, though those discussions have not taken place with the city council yet, and she did not want to move into those areas. For now, she said, they are holding out hope financial relief will come to help remediate the costs to both the city and residents.
The impact, whatever it will be for residents, should be seen on April billings.
“I want to reiterate, we do not know for sure how much of that will be passed on to the city and how much of that would be passed on to the residents. And, keep in mind, if the city does end up having to pay for this, in whatever aspect, and the residents have to pay for it, we would work with our customers and we would have a plan in place to make sure people can pay,” she said. “We know this is going to take some people years to pay off with the kind of incomes in the city of Altamont. We know that. I couldn’t afford this. I know my neighbor couldn’t afford this. I know people cannot afford this, so we would work with our customers in that regard.”
