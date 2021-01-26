ST. MARYS, Kan., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andax Industries is pleased to announce the introduction of the Inflatable Containment Tank™ (ICT), a 100-gallon capacity pop-up spill containment pool that fits in a 14" x 16" x 3.5" carrying case for easy storage and portability.
The pop-up pool inflates to 60 inches in diameter and 10 inches high in seconds with the pull of the ripcord on the CO2 inflator. Once inflated, the pool contains up to 100 gallons of liquid, helping you to contain and mitigate spills and comply with EPA, DOT and state regulations. Constructed of rugged, reinforced polyurethane material, the ICT can contain a wide range of petroleum products and chemical spills.
The ICT is reusable and can be wiped clean and stored in the carrying case for future use. Additional CO2 cylinders are available for purchase.
ICTs are available exclusively through Andax Industries Authorized Distributors. For more information and to find a distributor near you, visit andax.com or contact Andax Customer Service by calling 1-800-999-1358.
About Andax Industries LLC
Founded in 1977, Andax Industries designs, engineers and manufactures customer-driven and industry-leading innovations in leak and spill control and secondary containment.
Andax Industries
613 W. Palmer St.
Saint Marys, KS 66536
www.Andax.com
