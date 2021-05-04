OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aria Care Partners, the leading provider of integrated ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities, today announced that it has acquired Dest Dental Management and Sterling Dental.
Dest Dental Management has provided mobile dentistry for nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities throughout North Carolina since 2007. Dest has been a long-term successful clinical partner of Aria Care Partners, making the acquisition a natural next step.
Sterling Dental has been in practice for over 20 years, offering best-in-class dental services and insurance across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri. With this acquisition, Aria Care Partners has acquired the Missouri and Kansas operations.
"We're excited to join with Aria Care Partners and continue to deliver high-quality care," said Sterling Stalder, DDS. "By combining our practice with Aria Care Partners' services and expert support, we'll be able to engage more residents and their families in improving their oral health, so they have healthy smiles for years to come."
Both acquisitions are part of Aria Care Partners' growth strategy to increase service capabilities and serve more skilled nursing and long-term care facilities.
"Aria Care Partners is continuing to expand on its mission to improve the quality of life for every resident we serve," said John Griscavage, CEO of Aria Care Partners. "The acquisition of both companies is the first of several this year, and as an industry leader in ancillary services, both organizations help expand our footprint and broaden our capabilities, helping us provide comprehensive dental care for more residents."
About Aria Care Partners
Aria Care Partners is the leading provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities. With more than 20 years of partnership with 2500+ skilled nursing facilities, Aria Care Partners remains on the leading edge of innovative care delivery, understanding the connection between dental, vision, and hearing services to resident health and well-being. With a unique combination of turnkey insurance solutions and innovative service delivery, Aria Care Partners is passionate about enriching every resident's quality of life and ensuring that every family knows their loved ones are well cared for and safe. Learn more: http://www.ariacarepartners.com, Twitter, LinkedIn
Media Contact
Sloane Scott, PNG, +1 615.815.5277, sloane@punchingnungroup.com
SOURCE PNG
